What Is Treason? #Trafficked

JJ Carrell began his career as a dedicated member of the Border Patrol, spending years on the rugged front lines where the United States meets it's southern neighbour. His days were filled with the challenges of patrolling vast stretches of desert, intercepting illegal crossings, and facing the harsh realities of immigration issues. As time went on, JJ realized that the stories unfolding before him were complex and multifaceted, often misunderstood by the general public.Driven by a desire to shed light on these untold narratives, JJ transitioned from enforcement to storytelling. He swapped his patrol uniform for a camera and a notebook, embarking on a new journey as a documentarian. His deep understanding of border dynamics and his firsthand experiences gave him a unique perspective that few others possessed.





JJ's documentaries aim to humanize the individuals on both sides of the border. He captures the struggles and hopes of migrants seeking a better life, the challenges faced by border patrol agents, and the impact of immigration policies on local communities. His work is not just about capturing footage; it’s about sparking meaningful conversations about one of the most contentious issues of our time.





Through these films, JJ Carrell and Ryan Matta hope to draw the attention of the sleeping public, to the horrific atrocities that are taking place everyday, ruining lives like they are just players of some board game. Every life has meaning and 1 lost is too many.





Please share this podcast with others and help us to break the censorship barrier.

Support the work being done.





X: https://x.com/JJCarrell14





GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/savingAmerica





Book: https://www.jjcarrell.com/book





Movie: https://thisistreason.com/





https://watch.salemnow.com/pages/home/d/salemnow-films





-------------------------

For $5 off your first order use promo code UNSCREW.





Copy and paste this link to save .5% and help support independent media, when you purchase your gold or silver from Nugget Stacker.





https://shorturl.at/rg95G





https://nuggetstacker.com/





------------------------





Increase your business success?





Free 15 day Trial - Focused Life-Force Energy





https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/UnscrewtheNews/