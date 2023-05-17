BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2023 Ministry Update Special
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
4 followers
Follow
3 views • 05/17/2023

I am so excited about this program!


Today we are sharing updates from behind the scenes here at Faytene TV and V-Kol Media Ministries.  


Joining me is… 


 - Malcolm Leach, our new Property Project Manager.  


 - Genevieve Richards, our Partners Manager.


 - Sandra, the Life Room Manager.


 - Anne-Marie, one of our prayer leaders.


Malcolm and I share exciting footage from our ministry property development on this show!


Sandra gives an update about the Life Room (24-7 prayer for life in Canada).


Genevieve shares what she is hearing from Canadians from sea to sea.


Anne-Marie shares a beautiful exhortation on the power of prayer.


In the program, we also pray for YOU, your loved ones and share opportunities to be a part of it all.  Thank you for joining us, thank you for your support and thank you for your love for Canada.


Together, we can leave this nation better than it is today.


____________________________


Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate


____________________________


If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join


ALSO, FIND US AT:


Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/


Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#faytene #canada #v-kol #voice #update #prayer #ministry #partners #liferoom

prayercanadaministryupdatevoicepartnersfayteneliferoomvkol
