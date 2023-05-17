2023 Ministry Update Special

I am so excited about this program!





Today we are sharing updates from behind the scenes here at Faytene TV and V-Kol Media Ministries.





Joining me is…





- Malcolm Leach, our new Property Project Manager.





- Genevieve Richards, our Partners Manager.





- Sandra, the Life Room Manager.





- Anne-Marie, one of our prayer leaders.





Malcolm and I share exciting footage from our ministry property development on this show!





Sandra gives an update about the Life Room (24-7 prayer for life in Canada).





Genevieve shares what she is hearing from Canadians from sea to sea.





Anne-Marie shares a beautiful exhortation on the power of prayer.





In the program, we also pray for YOU, your loved ones and share opportunities to be a part of it all. Thank you for joining us, thank you for your support and thank you for your love for Canada.





Together, we can leave this nation better than it is today.





____________________________





____________________________





