MUSCULAR SKELATAL DISEASES DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO

https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

(800) 212-2613

CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

https://infohealthnews.com/dead-doctors-dont-lie-show-radio-show/

#minerals #health #drwallach





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE





https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0





Monologue





Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing muscular skelatal disease states. Listing several diseases and what he believes causes those diseases. Also stating why these diseases occur and what nutrients are missing that allow these to occur. Contending these nutrients can't be found in our food so they must be supplemented.

Pearls of Wisdom





Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news story regarding a study that found cutting calories could add 18 years to the lives of people. A study from the National Institute of Aging found that adult monkeys who go 30% less food males tended to live two years longer and females six years compared to monkeys that got more food. Researchers believe that the results would be the same in humans.

Callers





Pam has questions about how much calcium is in the "Beyond Osteo FX" product.





Dave has a friend who is five months pregnant and is experiencing vaginal bleeding.





Eddie has a friend who is a type 2 diabetic recently diagnosed with lymphatic cancer.





Sandra has a friend with type 2 diabetes and kidney failure.