A bill was introduced to abolish the Fed.
106 views • 11 months ago

I’ve introduced legislation to End the Fed.

https://x.com/SenMikeLee/status/1799118016694677717



BREAKING: US Congressman Thomas Massie says the world is going to stop using the US Dollar as the global reserve currency.

https://x.com/GeneralMCNews/status/1799191857605517528



【Yahoo!ニュース】

「金本位制」復活へ向かう世界　兆しはすでに存在している

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/66927cf9a70586ffc67824541652d18746820e8d



中国は準備が整ったため、購入を停止しました 。そして中国は今日、週末/来週が本物のブラックスワンのように見えるような暴落を誘発するために、購入を停止したと発表しました。

https://x.com/Dioclet54046121/status/1799015610866909517



“we’ll have to have some sort of Universal Basic Income (UBI)”

Elon Musk

https://x.com/humandataincome/status/1763211408165015925


＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊


https://www.brighteon.com/0919459c-9a5c-4da5-81f4-3cdc2a21db76

