How To Plant Corn By Hand On A Large To Medium Scale - Corn Spacing Planting Tips!!

Today I am going to show you how to plant corn completely organic, by hand, without machines on a larger scale. Many people only plant corn in a small garden. Some people realize they need to plant corn on a larger or medium sized piece of land. You are going to learn powerful corn planting tips that will allow you to produce an abundance of corn. When we plant in this video discuss the spacing of corn, and how to do it all without chemicals. Truly organic farming. Now is the time for us all to learn off grid tips, farming tips, and how we can produce for our families and an ABUNDANCE. Take the next step and check out my page full of free resources and other tips! This website is growing day by day as I am now stepping into sharing what I am doing. Visit the site and get 2 free off grid training tips: theoffgridlifestyle.com

