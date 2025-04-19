The Vampires -Wet Mass (Pacifica)

DISCLAIMER: NO DAC(s) - DSP(s) or Streamer(s) were experimented, harmed, and used during his recording, only a very nice quality RCA 3 meter cable from my hand built PC.





Please keep in mind, that this sample tune was downloaded and then recorded with my cell phone without a fancy mike (s). Nothing was added to enhance the quality,





To experience the volume of air pressure, and life like super detailed presentation, one must hear it in person.





These steps were taken below.......





1, download,

2, recording with my cell the source file

3, then uploaded from my listening room, and as you know ............all this back and forth does degrade sound quality over the net, plus added this online 'host's hostile conversion manipulation................





These are still my main prototype main panels (using different materials and colors) Open Baffle designs using 2 Lii Audio W15 subs with highly modded limited production transducers, and also with a modded, and now out of production 2.1 and limited amp, that I cut in half to relocate the transformer into another chassis.





Now building my reference version with a bit larger main panels and adding more highly modded transducers, also redesigning it separately placed over the bass drivers, and it will be movable to make acoustical changes if one needs to tailor to certain room environments.





It's just AMAZING how this tiny less, than 16 lbs. amp (I have 3 of them) can power those 2 15" Lii Audio bass drivers and the mail panels. Since I separated the power transformer into its own chassis, it sounds more relaxed, cleaner, and more focused. I have several OPT chips that I roll (like tubes) and the latest I just received on 3-21-2024 is a TOTAL match to complement the speed, agility and the bottom end heft, punch of my system. As a matter of fact, the way it sounds........now I have a new system and have to explore my current music collection as I keep finding micro details, shades of depth, and layers I have not heard before. Waiting for a pair of newly introduced Discrete Voltage Regulator from a small company, that will also improve the overall performance.





I make my own foils (cables) and connectors by myself. You'll be the judge how they sound for you at your end of course off the internet with the connection YOU have :-)





Fortunately, where I live I can play up to concert levels, and I do many times.





As you can imagine, It does sound way better in my listening room :-)









NO DAC(s) - DSP(s) or Streamer(s) were experimented, harmed, and used during his recording, only a very nice quality RCA 3 meter cable from my also hand built PC.





By the way this upload video was recorded from a high quality 1473 kb. FLAC file.





Featuring: The Vampires - The West Mass





https://youtu.be/XHlXoWKzw1s





☢ If any producer or label has an issue with any of the uploads for copyright issues, please get in contact with me. No copyright infringement is intended, and I don't own nor claim to own any of the original music used in the video.





All copyright belongs to their respective owners.