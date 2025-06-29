BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
We are going to get justice We are taking back our country!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
71 views • 2 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Robert Scott Bell: Again, the hospitals are the killing fields.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: They are the killing fields. People didn't die of COVID. You murdered. COVID was premeditated murder of the cover-up of the true cause of infectious disease. It is, and always was, infection by injection in contaminated deadly mRNA from aborted fetus. In fact, vaccines cause down syndromes. We just came from the Stay Awake America tour in Venice, FL. We are going to get justice. We the People, are taking back our country, and you, the members of the cult, better know our Constitution, because we know it, and you won't last long, and you can't be paid enough by enough people, because we will make sure you will get my shot, and I know exactly what to put in that needle.

06/24/2025 - The Robert Scott Bell Show: https://rumble.com/v6v9lhd-grace-schara-verdict.html

Keywords
healthnewstruthjusticehospitalhomicidejudy mikovits
