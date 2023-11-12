No more genocide in Gaza. Ceasefire now! w Medea Benjamin The Chris Hedges Report (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Real News Network at:-

https://youtu.be/FN5FgiwYGp0?si=EZ40Zk0p7moHLgTT

10 Nov 2023 The Real News Network PodcastsIsrael's devastating campaign of collective punishment against the people of Gaza has aroused international condemnation and popular mobilization in support of a ceasefire and an end to Israeli Apartheid. This movement has also spread to the US, where over a hundred thousand people flocked to Washington DC on Nov. 4 for the largest pro-Palestine march in US history. Support for a ceasefire in Gaza is widespread among the US public—with more than half of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans alike in favor of such a measure, according to Data for Progress. Yet the federal government continues to largely ignore calls for a ceasefire and an end to US aid to Israel, with only a minority of House Democrats willing to back a resolution for a ceasefire. Medea Benjamin of Code Pink, a key organization in the current Palestine solidarity movement, joins The Chris Hedges Report to explain what the movement is demanding from leaders in Washington to stop Israel's genocide of Palestinians.





Editor's note: The death toll in Gaza from Israel's bombardment campaign has now exceeded 10,000—including over 4,000 children. On Nov. 9, the White House announced Israel would observe a daily four-hour pause in bombing to allow Palestinian civilians to flee from northern Gaza. The Biden Administration continues to resist calls for a full ceasefire.





Studio Production: David Hebden, Adam Coley

Post-Production: Adam Coley





Watch The Chris Hedges Report live YouTube premiere on The Real News Network every Friday at 12PM ET: https://therealnews.com/chris-hedges-report





Listen to episode podcasts and find bonus content at The Chris Hedges Report Substack: https://chrishedges.substack.com/





The Real News is an independent, viewer-supported, radical media network. Help us continue producing The Chris Hedges Report by following us and making a small donation:





Donate to TRNN: https://therealnews.com/donate-yt-chr

Sign up for our newsletter: https://therealnews.com/nl-yt-chr





Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/therealnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealnews





#chrishedges #therealnewsnetwork



