Cancer potential from covid vaccines!
Bulgarianinsider
615 views • 09/21/2023

Dr Janci Lindsay at the Senate hearing in South Carolina.

Dr. Janci Chunn Lindsay is the Director of Toxicology and Molecular Biology for Toxicology Support Services, LLC. She holds a doctorate (PhD) in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. She expressed concerns about the presence of SV40 sequences in a specific plasmid used for growing bacteria. These sequences, can integrate near oncogenes and potentially cause cancer. The redaction of endotoxin levels raises transparency questions. Gene therapies raise cancer risk. Experimental products should not be administered to pregnant women or babies. Urging citizen protection, Dr. Lindsay calls for the State to take action.


https://resee.it/tweet/1703772882302603424


Keywords
cancervaccinestherapysv40gene
