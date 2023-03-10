BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Former Congressman Dave Brat: We need to use the power of moral to influence people to counter the CCP’s infiltration
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 03/10/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ap4wsec07

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Former Congressman Dave Brat: We need to use the power of moral to influence people to counter the CCP’s infiltration. We need more successful Chinese businessmen like Miles Guo and translate that into economic power and political power. Chinese need to become activated, build up lists and go nuts for them.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 前国会议员戴夫·布拉特：我们需要利用道德的力量约束人们以对抗中共的渗透。我们需要更多像郭文贵先生这样成功的中国商人，并将之转化成强大的经济和政治力量。中国人需要活跃起来，建立起自己的政治诉求，并为之倾力奋斗。



