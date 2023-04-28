RSV Nonsense & "Died Suddenly" with Dr Amandha Vollmer

In this episode, Alec Zeck sits down with Amandha Vollmer (ADV) to discuss the latest germ scare— Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), bio-resonance, the fear around symptoms of illness, and their thoughts on the recent documentary, “Died Suddenly.”Amandha holds a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology.





Amandha is the author of Healing with DMSO book, a science-backed guide will help you understand how DMSO works, why it works, and the many ways you can harness its power to heal your aches, pains, and other ailments, all in an easy-to-read and friendly way.





For more on Amandha, please visit: https://yummy.doctor/





