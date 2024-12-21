© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End the FED or audit the FED! 💸⚰
Perplexity AI answers:
what is the fed allowed to hold qua currencies?
Answer
The Federal Reserve is authorized to hold various foreign currencies as part of its monetary policy operations. Specifically:
Foreign Currency Holdings
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) authorizes the Federal Reserve to:
Purchase and sell foreign currencies in the open market
Does the Federal Reserve Act forbid the use of cryptocurrencies in any way?
Answer
The Federal Reserve Act does not explicitly forbid the use of cryptocurrencies, but recent policy statements and actions by the Federal Reserve have significantly restricted cryptocurrency-related activities for member banks.
Full Perplexity AI answers to these questions:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1O9ApNs0WpKTC9dZqa0d5yFpwDQP83POy/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=102721179791272648551&rtpof=true&sd=true
Overview of all the URL links used in this video:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1XkOSbQOHQ9LpJvAZxomHU8BlGHa3s8-t/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=102721179791272648551&rtpof=true&sd=true
