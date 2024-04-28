With God Anything Is Possible.. Watch What You Pray For, You Might Get It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is a testimony by Rita Williams, re-voiced with a younger voice, about the influence of ancestors on our present lives. Remarriage to someone who had a great horoscope she found out that astrology was bogus. Against all odds she entered higher education and experienced Christianity was discriminated against. Due to her faith in God she achieved what she set out to do.