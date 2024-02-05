PBO report says GST on carbon tax will cost Canadians billions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new Parliamentary Budget Officer report indicates that removing the GST paid on the carbon tax could save taxpayers hundreds of millions annually, highlighting the potential savings of $486 million this year and over $1 billion annually by 2030. Canadian Taxpayers Federation Alberta director Kris Sims joined True North’s Andrew Lawton to discuss the potential economic benefits of eliminating the current tax-on-tax system.