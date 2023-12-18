Shawn Buckley WE MUST TAKE BACK OUR HEALTH PRODUCTS

Shawn Buckley, lead council for the National Citizens Inquiry, has our next mission all ready to go, soldiers!

We are in the fight for our freedom to produce, purchase and use natural health products from vitamins to CBD. We need everyone to get active and do your part.

Do this for your kids and their kids, because if your rights are gone, it's hard to get them back!

This issue will have long term consequences either way, so let's share this information, don't just watch and let it fall to someone else to do.

Spread this podcast far and wide.

https://nhppa.org/

https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/commissioners-report/





https://nhppa.org/giving-tuesday-2023/