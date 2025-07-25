© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Baby Chicks Are Here! 🐣🐤🐥It's that time of year again! Our baby chicks have arrived. We have decided again to go with Cornish Cross hens from Metzer Farms - they free-range better than any CC we have come across. While we have historically often raised Freedom Ranger and Red Ranger meat bird breeds, we find these CC from Metzer's to be equal to those breeds in free-ranging qualities, nor do they get stuck flopped in front of the feeder like most CC birds. Ours roam the yard extremely well all the way up to processing day. This is our 4th season with this breed from Metzer's.