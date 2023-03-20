What I see Trump Indictment will be like to us.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this Episode I talked about how Trump indictment is actually a sign of this Government going after Maga Supporters. I believe if Trump is indicted it’s because one the Republicans don’t want him running again and two because it there way of getting rid of the head of the Maga Snake in there eyes.