ABOMINABLE COVID-VAX DEMOCIDE blatantly spruiked with bright LED lights on busy road in Perth, Western Australia MVI_0185-8merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
352 views • 04/10/2024

I am horrified to see, here in April 2024, the Covid ‘Vax’ so blatantly advertised, given the huge worldwide harm it has, is, and will continue to, cause. This is my local area, where people I know and rub shoulders with, are being lured to harm themselves and, sometimes, their children. And to make it even worse, people I rub shoulders with are profiting from administering these toxic cocktails to an unsuspecting public. DISCLAIMER: ANY NEGATIVE ASSESSMENTS I MAKE IN THIS VIDEO TOWARDS ANYONE, IMPLIED OR EXPLICIT, OR ANY GOVERNMENT OR OTHER ORGANISATION, ARE MY OPINIONS ONLY, AND I MAY BE PARTIALLY OR COMPLETELY MISTAKEN.

healthpoliticsmedicineworld health organizationpneumoniastrokessocial distancingpcr testsexcess deathsgain-of-functioncovid-19 vaccinationsspike proteinhospital admissionsmask-wearinglong-covidblood-clottingrat testscovid related deathscovid-unvaccinated deathsfully-informed medical consentquadrivalent covid vaccine
