Quo Vadis





Feb 13, 2023





In this video we share The Warning of Our Lord in Apparitions of Heede, Germany.





Warnings for mankind were also issued by Our Lord Jesus during His apparitions in Heede, Germany from 1937 to 1945.





Consider that the message below was given decades ago when the world was not as degenerate as now.





Let me share one significant message from our Lord Jesus in Heede, as follows:





“Men did not listen to My Most Holy Mother when she appeared to them at Fatima and admonished them to do penance.





Now I, Myself, am coming at the last hour to warn and admonish mankind!





“The times are very serious!





Men should at last do penance, turn away from their sins and pray, pray much in order that the wrath of God may be mitigated.





Particularly the Holy Rosary should be prayed very often.





The Rosary is very powerful with God.





Worldly pleasures and amusements should be restricted.





“Men do not listen to My voice.





They harden their hearts; they resist My grace.





They do not wish to have anything to do with My Mercy, My Love, My merits.





Mankind is worse than before the deluge. Mankind is suffocating in sin.





Hatred and greed rule their hearts.





This is the work of the devil.





They live in great darkness.





Through the wounds that bled, Mercy will again gain victory over justice.





My faithful souls should not be asleep now like the disciples on Mount Olivet.





They should pray without ceasing and gain all they can for themselves and for others.





“This generation deserves to be annihilated but I desire to show myself as merciful.





Tremendous things are in preparation; it will be terrible as never before since the foundation of the world.





All those, who in these grave times have suffered so much, are martyrs and form the seed for the renovation of the Church.





They were privileged to participate in My captivity, in My scourging, in My crown of thorns, and My Way of the Cross.





“That which will shortly happen, will greatly surpass everything that has ever happened until now.





“The Blessed Virgin Mary and all the choirs of angels will be active during these events.





Hell believes that it is sure of the harvest, but I will snatch it away from them.





I will come with My peace.





Many curse me now, but these sufferings will come over mankind that they may be saved through it; Many expiate all they can for those who curse Me now.





“With a few faithful I will build up My kingdom.





As a flash of lightning this Kingdom will come; much faster than mankind will realize.





I will give them a special light.





For some this light will be a blessing; for others, darkness.





The light will come like the Star that showed the way to the wise men. Mankind will experience My love and My power.





My beloved, the hour comes closer. Pray without ceasing!





Those who are not in the State of Grace (when the Minor Judgment happens) – it will be frightful for them.”





The Heede apparitions were found credible by Church authorities, indeed, on March 7, 1946, Bishop Berning authorised a statue of the “Mary, Queen of the Universe” to be made and installed in the church cemetery as directed by the Heede visionaries.





On June 3, 1959 after years of investigation, the Bishop of Osnabruck declared:





“The apparitions are undeniable proof of the seriousness and authenticity of these manifestations.





In the apparitions and messages of Heede we find nothing contrary to the Faith.





Indeed, their similarity to the approved apparitions of Fatima, Lourdes, and La Salette give good indications of their authenticity.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXi-mTqeEmE



