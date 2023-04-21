BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Joe Rogan SHOCKED By Josh Sigurdson's Journey To The Richat Structure! - Was It Atlantis?
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2595 followers
2
400 views • 04/21/2023

On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Jimmy Corsetti of Bright Insight and Ben of UnchartedX gave shoutouts to Josh Sigurdson for his 2019 trek to The Richat Structure in Mauritania in search for Atlantis.

When Joe Rogan heard about the efforts and dangers of the journey, he was shocked.

Here is a quick mashup of the conversation.


Stay tuned for more!


Ancient Wonders

2023

Keywords
newstravelpyramidsegypthistoryatlantisjoe rogangraham hancockancientancient civilizationscataclysmjosh sigurdsonbright insightrichat structuremauritaniarichatwamunchartedxjimmy corsetti
