⚡️📣Constant Vigilance in Drone Warfare⚡️📣

Clip.

Full Combat Report With Russian Forces in Kharkov Ukraine:

https://youtu.be/upRIGHrI6Fw?si=PoAeHlfAEWv1-J9z

Russian Forces Explain: "The main thing is to avoid panic. Stay calm! - Yes, sir. Yep! - Panic won't help anybody! There were both DJI that was observing and reconnaissance that was hanging there. The enemy works the same: a reconnaissance drone comes and observes: what side, what dugout, whether there's any movement. And immediately after that, an FPV-drone comes and works. The operating principle is basically the same. If there was one, maybe there will come another. - It can happen. Let's say, the war doesn't have a break. The war is going on 24/7. You have to be ready both day and night, it can happen any moment."