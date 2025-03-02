© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️📣Constant Vigilance in Drone Warfare⚡️📣
Clip.
Full Combat Report With Russian Forces in Kharkov Ukraine:
https://youtu.be/upRIGHrI6Fw?si=PoAeHlfAEWv1-J9z
Russian Forces Explain: "The main thing is to avoid panic. Stay calm! - Yes, sir. Yep! - Panic won't help anybody! There were both DJI that was observing and reconnaissance that was hanging there. The enemy works the same: a reconnaissance drone comes and observes: what side, what dugout, whether there's any movement. And immediately after that, an FPV-drone comes and works. The operating principle is basically the same. If there was one, maybe there will come another. - It can happen. Let's say, the war doesn't have a break. The war is going on 24/7. You have to be ready both day and night, it can happen any moment."