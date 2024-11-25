BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Who Killed the Kennedys? We get close to the Truth!
The Truth Expedition
The Truth Expedition
29 views • 6 months ago

On today's episode, we welcome back a friend of the show, Ken McCarthy. Ken is an internet pioneer, truth seeker, and author of multiple books, including Fauci's First Fraud, What the Nurses Saw, and JFK and RFK's Secret Battle Against Zionist Extremism. Ken has done extensive research into the life of the Kennedys and the assassination of JFK and RFK. Was it the CIA? Was is Israel's mossad? Kind of, but it's not that simple. We find out who the key player must have been. It's an Occam's Razor situation! There's too much there to be coincidence. Get all the details by watching this interesting episode. REMEMBER TO FOLLOW US ON RUMBLE FOR ALL OF OUR CONTENT!

Keywords
ww3zionismgazaisrealkennedy assassinationcovid
