🚨IDF soldier BREAKS SILENCE on Gaza border stand-down before Hamas’ Oct 7th assault

🚨✡️IDF soldier BREAKS SILENCE on Gaza border stand-down before Hamas’ assault

“No patrol on the fence” between 5:20 and 9:00 AM was the strange order Israeli soldiers at the Gaza border received on the morning of October 7.

No explanation was offered, and an hour later, the sirens wailed, an IDF soldier reveals in a testimony to the Knesset.

He’s been haunted by this – and he’s only speaking out now.