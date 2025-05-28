TATERTOT 🥔☢🔥 PUMPKINPANTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Declaration of Memes - Ok who on earth made this? 😭🤣🤣🤣
Source: https://x.com/LibertyCappy/status/1927530265481519176
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9vhoy9 [thanks to https://www.thetimes.com/world/us-world/article/meet-creepy-joe-who-sniffs-hair-rubs-noses-and-fondles-your-face-5d3gg3k56 and https://imgflip.com/memetemplate/371668641/Biden-sniffing-Hillary-Clinton 🖲]