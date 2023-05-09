BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Get Ready! 700,000 Migrants In Mexico Are Waiting to Rush The Border On Thursday As Title 42 Ends
122 views • 05/09/2023

May 8, 2023 #Title42 #News #Border- As many as 700,000 migrants, a foreign population larger than Boston, Massachusetts, are currently in Mexico waiting to rush the United States-Mexico border when President Joe Biden ends the public health authority known as Title 42 on May 11.


In 2020, in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis, former President Donald Trump invoked the public health authority known as Title 42 at the border, ensuring that federal immigration officials have been able to quickly return millions of illegal aliens to Mexico over the last three years.


On May 11, though, Biden will end Title 42 and expand its Catch and Release network to quickly move border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior — including deploying 1,500 U.S. troops to the border to free up federal immigration officials to process arrivals at a faster pace.


During a Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting this week, supervisor Jonathan Lines revealed that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have warned them that as many as 700,000 migrants are waiting in Mexico to rush the border when Title 42 ends. #Breaking #Border #News #Title42


Learn More: https://www.cf.org/news/title-42-coun...


