Why Hate on Health Insurance Companies?

Dec 21, 2024 Dec 21, 2024

458 views • Dec 21, 2024

With the recent fatal shooting of a big health insurance CEO--with some people cheering it and some condemning it--I thought it was time to offend people on both sides, by pointing out WHY health insurance, and health care in general, is such a mess in the U.S. Hint: it's mostly a result of the mentality of the people. (Watch the video before having tantrums at me.) _________________________________ If you wish to support what we do here on this channel, donations can be sent... …via PayPal by sending to “[email protected]” …via Venmo by sending to @Amanda-Rachwitz ...via CashApp to "$OfficialLarkenRose" …via Bitcoin (BTC) by sending to bc1qkul6y2uglf0l4l2t95za2v22hx0rtkpqnrmv5t ...via BitcoinCash (BCH) by sending to bitcoincash:qq9a6qyv3n8kfc26d3xkak07d8844smzr5dcu96vvn ...via Litecoin by sending to ltc1qjpaywkxkel3s8es7p90mrplasqhjx72keqgpdl ...or via Monero by sending to 47AaNvMpGYSe7xBeRL6RqXZgtJgDEnivyJvHS8icxncYUmSyZJbh9y3FfjztSZUg7BejcGq3E3eSufkPYoPSW4cZKmJyrcT ...or by old-school "snail mail" to: Larken Rose 610 E Bell Road, #2-171 Phoenix, AZ 85022