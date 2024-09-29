LET'S CHECK IN WITH THE JABTARD FAMILY! (UK)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Most of the family reports I've made like this concern our retarded American jabtard friends. Today we're traveling across the pond to see what kind of carnage is happening in British families.
Source
https://m.facebook.com/warren.marshall.737/
Music: New Order - Temptation
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report