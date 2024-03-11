© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Most Overlooked Aspect Of Accurate Shooting | Navy SEAL | Trigger Manipulation
In this video I cover the difference between what is necessary to hit a target vs what is necessary to get rounds down range quicker.
It doesn’t matter how tight you hold your handgun. If the grip is isolated from the trigger pull and you maintain sight alignment, it will hit.
Refining your grip, trigger press, recoil management etc, will help you be more accurate and faster.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CELVufw2WB8
BULLET HOLE DRILL
Distance: 3 yard line
Target: Aim small miss small
Time: You have 10 minutes to shoot 5 rounds
Rules:
1. Re holster between shots. This forces you to focus on the shot at hand.
2. Don’t worry about the last round. It’s over with. Focus on the one you are sending down range now.
Tips:
1. Sights on, slack out, squeeze!
2. Keep a firm grip, isolate the grip from the trigger pull, and squeeze. When you begin pulling the trigger, don’t stop! See it through.
