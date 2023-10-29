SEC Football on US Sports: Georgia vs. Florida| Highlights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlights from Week 9 of the 2023 College Football Season: No.1 Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FloridaGeorgia won, 43-20, to improve to 8-0 on the year and 5-0 in SEC play.
