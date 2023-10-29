BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SEC Football on US Sports: Georgia vs. Florida| Highlights
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
64 views • 10/29/2023

Highlights from Week 9 of the 2023 College Football Season: No.1 Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FloridaGeorgia won, 43-20, to improve to 8-0 on the year and 5-0 in SEC play.

Get more SEC football with apps and swag:

https://apple.co/3emxys6

https://amzn.to/3tLs2qu


Football, football, and more football on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

footballcoachbillsbasketballhigh schoolbearscollege footballraiderspackersmnf
