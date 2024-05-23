Know your enemy and know yourself

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #86; Study what the first Deacon of the church taught in Acts 7. The Nation of Israel rebelled early in the Exodus and that carried on and off over many generations. Believers today are no different! Satan has been busy since the garden infiltrating mankind with Blood, Sex, Money magic - be on the alert.