MZTV 1430: A God Even Better Than Your Wildest Imagination





For those of us who grew up in the institutional religious systems (which is most of us), how could we have possibly known that God was gracious and loving and that His Son successfully completed His mission on earth: to take away the sins of the world? I was raised in the Catholic church and had to pray my way out of my sins every month with repetitious performances of "Our Father," "Hail Mary," and "Glory Be." How COULD I have known that the Jesus Christ we all supposedly worshipped had done all the work for me? I didn't know how that could be, seeing as how I was pressed into finishing everything that Jesus Christ apparently only started. Other branches of Christianity are no better. Every division of the Christian religion has its own list of feats you must perform to stay in God's good graces. In this video, I compare the Christian God to Santa Claus: he's made a list, checked it twice, found out who's naughty and who is nice. Santa Claus gave bad kids a lump of coal to find in their stockings on Christmas morning. The Christian God is far more diabolical, turning people INTO lumps of coal—to be eternally tormented in the fires of his inglorious wrath. One has to wonder just what God's Son Jesus actually accomplished on the cross after all that suffering. Short answer from the halls of orthodoxy: absolutely nothing.

Original Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQES6auVJik

https://www.martinzender.com/books/first_idiot_enlarged.htm

