© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leah Cushman sets the record straight at the New Hampshire house special committee on DCYF 3/25/24
Before government takes anything from someone due process requires a trial by a jury of your peers in a court of record moving by the common law and you all swore to abide by it.
DCYF administrative tribunals are unconstitutional.
The prior DCYF video she mentions from Andrew Noyes can be viewed here:
The SEC v. Jarkesy case she mentions can be seen here:
https://www.supremecourt.gov/docket/docketfiles/html/public/22-859.html
The Thomas Massie video she mentions can be seen here:
Taken from the live stream here: