[Feb 9, 2016] ONE NATION UNDER GOD? (54.8K views on YouTube!)

In this segment of a presentation I did in Pocola, OK in January 2016, I cover a little bit of the material from Chapter 4 of my book, Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last, wherein I challenge the notion that we live in a "Christian founded" nation. In which "god" do we put our trust? See for yourself. NOTE: Concerning the issue of Barbara Bush allegedly being the daughter of famed occultist, Aleister Crowly, there are certainly many counter-arguments to this theory and obviously, many will disagree either way. So please do your own research and decide for yourself what is and what is not true concerning this issue. Indeed, as always, I recommend you search and see if ANY of the things presented in this video are true.If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here: