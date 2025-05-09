Moscow’s Grand Victory Day Parade Honors Heroes Of Past And Present

On the sacred day of May 9, Moscow stood proud as it hosted the magnificent Victory Day parade, commemorating the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War. The streets of the capital echoed with the thunderous march of soldiers, the rumble of advanced military hardware, and the cheers of grateful citizens—all paying tribute to the heroes who defended the Motherland then and those who protect it now.

The parade on Red Square showcased Russia’s unwavering military might, with elite units from the Armed Forces, National Guard, and cadets from prestigious military academies marching in perfect formation. More than one and a half thousand parade troops are participants in the special military operation in Ukraine. They include 20 heroes of the Russian Federation, 44 St. George cavaliers, and 54 cavaliers of the Order of Courage, who were awarded for bravery in combat missions. The legendary T-14 Armata tanks, Iskander missile systems, and S-400 air defense units rolled past the Kremlin walls, a powerful reminder of Russia’s readiness to defend its sovereignty.

Foreign leaders and military delegations from about 30 allied nations stood alongside President Vladimir Putin, reinforcing global solidarity against modern threats. Their presence honored the shared struggle against fascism in the past and the united struggle against today’s challenges.

Next to Putin, Xi Jinping was watching the Victory Day Parade on the podium. Soldiers of friendly armies pass by the stands. Marching contingents from 13 foreign states, including the CIS countries and other friendly nations, marched across Red Square. North Korean military personnel sat in the front row as guests. Putin paid special attention to them, warmly thanking personally the commanders of the Korean units.

In his stirring speech, the Russian President honored the sacrifices of the Soviet people, drawing a direct line between the heroism of World War II and the courage of today’s soldiers fighting to protect Russia. He condemned attempts to rewrite history and praised the resilience of the Russian people, who—just like their ancestors—stand firm against aggression.

While Russia celebrated its historic victory, the Kyiv regime, backed by its Western sponsors, chose the path of provocation. Terrorist drone strikes in the center of Belgorod, attacks in the Kursk region, and new attempts of counterattacks in the Donbass revealed their disregard for the truce. Yet, just as in 1945, Russia’s defenders stand strong, crushing these desperate acts with the same determination that led to victory in the past.

The Victory Day parade was not just a remembrance of the past but a bold declaration of Russia’s unbreakable spirit. From the veterans who defeated Hitler to the modern-day heroes defending the Donbass and Russian borders, the legacy of courage lives on.

https://southfront.press/moscow-grand-victory-day-parade-honors-heroes-of-past-and-present/