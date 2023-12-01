BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Methylene Blue Post-Vaccine (Vaccine Injured) Protocol!
253 views • 12/01/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info) - http://bitly.ws/JIrv

4 Ways To Reduce Methylene Blue Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/40O2qUY

WARNING DO NOT USE THESE GRADES OF METHYLENE BLUE! - https://bit.ly/3Y3Slli

Methylene Blue + Vitamin C - The Ultimate Combo! - https://bitly.ws/XmHX

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


Buffered Vitamin C Powder (For People with sensitive guts) - http://amzn.to/2uIq0HK

Nutribiotic Ascorbic Acid Crystalline Powder - https://amzn.to/2DP3y3f

Pure Encapsulations Buffered Ascorbic Acid Capsules - https://amzn.to/2YR5DJs


Science Quoted:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25998511/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26121129/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23653592/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10952480/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28840449/


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Methylene Blue Post-Vaccine (Vaccine Injured) Protocol!


Methylene Blue is a specific compound that has proven mitochondrial benefits, which, in turn, will give people abundant energy.


Since the pandemic hit years ago, a lot of people have ended up getting multiple shots of the COVID-19 vaccines, which contain many things that have caused a lot of adverse effects on people and injured them.


Due to this, I get asked frequently if there is anything that can be used to treat COVID-19 vaccine-injured people effectively and the associated symptoms.


In today's video, I share the "Methylene Blue Post-Vaccine (Vaccine Injured) Protocol! because Methylene Blue is proven capable of achieving these results with people who ingest it safely and correctly.


If you want to learn about this protocol, watch this video, "Methylene Blue Post-Vaccine (Vaccine Injured) Protocol!" from start to FINISH!

Keywords
vaccinationvaccinevaccine detoxcovid vaccinevaccine adverse effectscovid shotvaccine injuredvaccine detox protocolmethylene blue vaccine injured protocolcovid vaccine injury protocolhow to treat vaccine injurymethylene blue spike proteinmethylene blue vaccine damagehow to detox covid vaccinevaccination damaged
