Former US Army analyst urges Americans to oppose war with Iran: ‘Israel is not our ally’

Former US army intelligence analyst and current West Asia peace advocate Josephine Guilbeau has called on American citizens to act urgently to prevent Washington from launching a direct war on Iran.
“This is the moment where our country must unite to protect its citizens from being dragged into a war on behalf of a genocidal country. Israel is not our ally,” Guilbeau said.
Source @Real World News
