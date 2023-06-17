Illusion #2: Whale breaches on gymnasium basketball court

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the second of three I will put on my channel that challenge you to not believe everything you see.
Here you see hundreds of people watching and reacting to a whale coming out of, and plunging back into their gymnasium floor complete with splashing water that touches none of them.
I am working up to a point here. Technology can now put apparently credible UN-REALITY right before our eyes and our brains will believe it.