BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel-Hamas War Gaza's Biggest Hospital A Sanctuary for Hamas Vantage with Palki Sharma
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 11/13/2023

Firstpost


Nov 13, 2023


LIVE | Israel-Hamas War: Gaza's Biggest Hospital A Sanctuary for Hamas? | Vantage with Palki Sharma


It's day 38 of the Israel-Hamas war.


Gaza's biggest medical facility, the Al-Shifa hospital, is under siege.


Israeli forces have reached the gates of Al Shifa, alleging an underground Hamas facility to be within the hospital premises.


Thousands of civilians are said to be trapped inside the building.


Israeli PM Netanyahu has claimed that Tel Aviv offered to provide fuel to the hospital, but Hamas refused the help.


Palki Sharma brings you the updates on Vantage.


---


Israel-Hamas War | Al-Shifa Hospital | Gaza | Israeli Tanks | Hamas | Trapped Civilians | Benjamin Netanyahu | Firstpost | World News | Vantage | Palki Sharma


#israelhamaswar #alshifahospital #gaza #israelitanks #hamas #trappedcivilians #benjaminnetanyahu #firstpost #vantageonfirstpost #palkisharma #worldnews


Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.


The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.


By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.


Vantage airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Firstpost across all leading platforms.

 ​

Subscribe to Firstpost channel and press the bell icon to get notified when we go live.

https://www.youtube.com/@Firstpost


Follow Firstpost on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/firstpost/


Follow Firstpost on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/firstpostin/


Follow Firstpost on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/firstpost


Follow Firstpost on WhatsApp:

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029...


n18_live_dl


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78xFanNBvI0


Keywords
israelchinaworld newswarsaudi arabiaunited statesunited kingdomukrainegazahospitalindiahamassanctuarynepalcolumbiapalki sharmacircle of deathtunnel collapsefirstpostvantage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy