Firstpost





Nov 13, 2023





LIVE | Israel-Hamas War: Gaza's Biggest Hospital A Sanctuary for Hamas? | Vantage with Palki Sharma





It's day 38 of the Israel-Hamas war.





Gaza's biggest medical facility, the Al-Shifa hospital, is under siege.





Israeli forces have reached the gates of Al Shifa, alleging an underground Hamas facility to be within the hospital premises.





Thousands of civilians are said to be trapped inside the building.





Israeli PM Netanyahu has claimed that Tel Aviv offered to provide fuel to the hospital, but Hamas refused the help.





Palki Sharma brings you the updates on Vantage.





---





Israel-Hamas War | Al-Shifa Hospital | Gaza | Israeli Tanks | Hamas | Trapped Civilians | Benjamin Netanyahu | Firstpost | World News | Vantage | Palki Sharma





#israelhamaswar #alshifahospital #gaza #israelitanks #hamas #trappedcivilians #benjaminnetanyahu #firstpost #vantageonfirstpost #palkisharma #worldnews





Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.





The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.





By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.





Vantage airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Firstpost across all leading platforms.

​

Subscribe to Firstpost channel and press the bell icon to get notified when we go live.

https://www.youtube.com/@Firstpost





Follow Firstpost on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/firstpost/





Follow Firstpost on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/firstpostin/





Follow Firstpost on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/firstpost





Follow Firstpost on WhatsApp:

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029...





n18_live_dl





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78xFanNBvI0



