Epic of Gilgamesh Tablet I

So this is a new series now. This is the Epic of Gilgamesh. it still surrounds itself around the Enuma Elish and Epic of Atrahasis. Gilgamesh was created in a lab. He is not a natural being. This guy is HUGE. He's depicted as holding a mountain lion like a house cat. These Anunnaki do not have the ability to create naturally, so they do it artificially, that's part of the reason why they hate us. We can do these things naturally, they need technology. The story in Pokemon the first movie was inspired by the Enuma Elish and Epic of Atrahasis. The themes are nearly identical, as is Kratos in God of War. It's also what inspires just about every religion. They all have a flood tale.



