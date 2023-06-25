Footage reported as Fire Extinguishing at the site of the Fall of the Ka-52 of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Shot Down by anti-aircraft Weapons of the 'Wagner' PMC in the Voronezh region

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yesterday - Supposed Footage of fire extinguishing at the site of the fall of the Ka-52 of the Russian Aerospace Forces, shot down by anti-aircraft weapons of the Wagner PMC in the Voronezh region. There are still unanswered questions about this.
Yevgeny Prigozhin said it was an accident, and he will compensate the families, 5 million rubles each.
Both crew members were killed.