BGMCTV RTE PARASHA 028 Metzorah

Leviticus 12:1–13:59

The name of the Parshah, “Tazria,” means “conceives” and it is found in Leviticus 12:2.





The Parshah of Tazria continues the discussion of the laws of tumah v’taharah, ritual impurity and purity.





A woman giving birth should undergo a process of purification, which includes immersing in a mikvah (a naturally gathered pool of water) and bringing offerings to the Holy Temple. All male infants are to be circumcised on the eighth day of life.





Tzaraat (often mistranslated as leprosy) is a supra-natural plague, which can afflict people as well as garments or homes. If white or pink patches appear on a person’s skin (dark red or green in garments), a kohen is summoned. Judging by various signs, such as an increase in size of the afflicted area after a seven-day quarantine, the kohen pronounces it tamei (impure) or tahor (pure).





A person afflicted with tzaraat must dwell alone outside of the camp (or city) until he is healed. The afflicted area in a garment or home must be removed; if the tzaraat recurs, the entire garment or home must be destroyed.

Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.

Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wenesday 7:30PM, Shabbat “Saturday” Service 11AM ET. BGMC TV, THE CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY, Messianic thought, Messianic life, following the Messiah Yeshua and the Messianic Jewish Disciples. Christian Jews. Christian+Jew, Messianic radio wtrcradio.com

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

SIGN UP FOR OUR SOCIAL MEDIA:

www.BGMCTV.org

http://www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

www.youtube.com/bgmctv

www.facebook.com/andrew.dinnerman

https://vimeo.com/channels/bgmctv

www.twitter.com/rabbiAndrew

www.gab.com/BGMCTV

www. Thetorahnetwork.com/bgmctv

https://usa.life/bgmctv

Telegram https://t.me/BGMCTV

www.brighteon.com/channels/bgmctv

www.ugetube.com/@BGMCTV

www.bitchute.com/BGMCTV

www.yeshuatube.org