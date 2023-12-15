Definition of Abortion, Conception and Soul Attachment, Woman’s Ability to Be Aware of Pregnancy Right from the Moment of Conception, Effect of Denial, Physical and Spirit Body
31 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
Full Original:
20120418 Interview With Jesus - Abortion S1
Cut:
06m11s - 09m56s
Website:
Keywords
spiritualitysimplesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingfirst incarnationi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingwhat is abortionwhen soul attaches to the bodyconception and soul attachmentmind and denialgenetic structure of physical and spirit bodyawareness of being pregnantknowing of being pregnantsensitivity of mother
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos