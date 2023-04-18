SurrealPolitiks S01E005 – Artificially Credulous

ou can't be a daily news consumer these days without hearing about artificial intelligence in some capacity. From so called "deep fakes", to ChatGPT, to Elon Musk, to the literal destruction of humanity, this technology has abruptly centered itself in our daily lives and is unlikely to be dislodged in the near future.





Above all, AI is a weapon in an information war which has been going on for at least as long as we have written language to record it, and will be going on until long after you and I are dead. Unless of course, the machines kill all of us. Maybe then it will stop, but that is by no means certain, either.





To have computers mimic human intelligence, one must do some contemplating on how people think, and this is a subject of particular interest to us. There are political implications to this, and I'll be interested to discuss them with you on our still open phone lines.





I don't want to give too much away about the opening monologue tonight, but I would discourage you from missing the beginning of the live show because I do think you'll find it very intriguing.





I had done some reading in recent months before I had been exposed to the advances in AI that have taken place over the last three years. I was studying the subject matter of how people think, how they collect, evaluate, and organize information. To do this I did some reading on AI, but also on the subject of religion, and on what has been called "Information Theory". These are very interesting dots to connect, and I expect that those who listen to this evening's show will be given much to think about.





My goal, which I do not expect to complete this evening, has been to get at the subconscious processes that inform our politics. What is evident from any political experience is that facts, truth, and what we generally consider reason has little to do with the matter. Understanding what actually causes people to behave the way they do aside from facts and reason, is key to our advancement in this life or death contest, and AI provides an opportunity to analyze this.





As for the practical implications, I have good news to report. I suspect we have less to fear than the gatekeepers.





AI technology is quickly escaping the laboratories of Big Tech, and making its way into the hands of every day folks. They can train their models to lie to us all they want, but their deceptions fall flat when subjected to scrutiny. One needs much more computing power to deceive than to detect deception, and I do not suspect we are far off from everyone having BS detectors in our pockets.





This won't end the contest, of course, but unpredictable changes to battlefield conditions tend to favor the underdog, and as you may have gathered, that's us, friend.





