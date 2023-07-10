X22 REPORT Ep 3111a - The World Makes A Move Away From The [CB], Gold Destroys The Fed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3111a - July 9, 2023 (posted 12:07am)
The World Makes A Move Away From The [CB], Gold Destroys The Fed
The Dutch government has fallen, the people are taking it anymore. Germany bankruptcies are rising. Jobs data indicates that a recession is on its way. The world is moving away from the [CB] and they are prepared to move to gold. Gold destroys the fed.
