X22 REPORT Ep 3111a - The World Makes A Move Away From The [CB], Gold Destroys The Fed

The World Makes A Move Away From The [CB], Gold Destroys The Fed

The Dutch government has fallen, the people are taking it anymore. Germany bankruptcies are rising. Jobs data indicates that a recession is on its way. The world is moving away from the [CB] and they are prepared to move to gold. Gold destroys the fed.

