Rob Schneider & Adam Carolla on Why the Corporate Press Protects Biden's Corruption
"A friend of mine is a Fortune 500 CEO. He had met with the editor-in-chief of the New York Times before the last election...and he said 'I consider it my moral imperative to make sure that Trump is not elected'."
@RobSchneider
@AdamCarollaShow
https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1712905927353836019?s=20