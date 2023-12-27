Stop Fighting Your Own Mind | The How-To of HABIT & Addiction Change | Wills Reed #29

Wills Reed specializes in working with subconscious processes and peak-performance states through RTT (Rapid Transformational Therapy) and NLP (Neuro-linguistic Programming.)





Wills has studied coaching, change-work, and hypnosis with some of the world’s leading experts in the field, such as Marisa Peer, John Grinder, Carmen Bostic St. Clair, and Michael Carroll. Wills combines his coaching know-how with his background in athletics, martial arts, integral theory and contemplative practice for a unique and integrative approach to personal development coaching.





Does it every feel like you're fighting against your own mind? In this podcast, Alex Corey and Wills Reed touch on the various ways of discovering what programs our subconscious mind is running on autopilot that our new decisions may well be headbutting against.





Topics Covered:

-Addiction

-Habit Change

-Hypnotic states

-States of Mind

-Nervous System awareness

-Find old programs and pictures

-Altering belief systems at the symbol level

-Neuro-linguistic programming to change neural pathways

-New code NLP

-Rapid Transformational Therapy to discover childhood pictures





