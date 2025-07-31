Morning Musings: 5150 The Homeless?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I guess there is a new law allowing the homeless to be rolled up and evaluated. it might get the mentally ill off the streets but what does it do for the addicts? In the swiss study the average length of addiction, with no mandatory treatment program was 18 months. They sort their shit out and kicked the habit. I didn't see any relapse numbers so take it for what it is. This is going to turn out like the private prison grift i'd bet. Blackrock Psychiatric Facility anyone?