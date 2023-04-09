Trump models Antichrist on the annual watch day - Apostasy reported - a sign? Decoding Ozempic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video:Trump models Antichrist on the annual watch day
Is this report of the apostasy of the church a sign?
Decoding: Ozempic Magic (Novo Nordisk) CODE 666
Clearview AI harvests billions of images for police use - facial recognition database
The Battle of the Babylons: US-Iran Saber Rattling, like in 2012, resonating Daniel 8!
Announcing a new update: Interactive Content - Introduction and Catalog
The threat of the rise of AI
Reading the scriptures
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Trump13thDaySignOzempic.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com