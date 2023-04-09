Trump models Antichrist on the annual watch day - Apostasy reported - a sign? Decoding Ozempic

In this video:Trump models Antichrist on the annual watch day

Is this report of the apostasy of the church a sign?

Decoding: Ozempic Magic (Novo Nordisk) CODE 666

Clearview AI harvests billions of images for police use - facial recognition database

The Battle of the Babylons: US-Iran Saber Rattling, like in 2012, resonating Daniel 8!

Announcing a new update: Interactive Content - Introduction and Catalog

The threat of the rise of AI

Reading the scriptures





