HUGE! INFLATION SET TO SKYROCKET! - Federal Reserve Buries The Dollar As They Pause Rate-Cuts!

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the massive move the Federal Reserve just made signifying the end of the dollar as we know it as the Fed pauses rate-cuts.

The pause on rate cuts signify massive inflation gains in the coming months. It's clear that the interest rates cannot be cut as it would devastate the economy, but of course this was a long time coming.

As banks falter and are insolvent, as the FDIC collapses, as people can't buy homes and BlackRock buys up massive amounts of property to bring in smart cities as ("You will own nothing and you will be happy"), as credit/loan rejection becomes far more common, we are entering into one of the most unstable times in dollar history.

There's nothing Trump can do to "solve it." The entire system of fractional reserve lending needs to stop.

Unfortunately in the aftermath of the collapse, teamed with massive inflation, most will be desperate enough to accept the digital IDs and CBDCs that follow. Many will accept the new BRICS+ world reserve currency as well. This was always the goal of the "Great Reset."





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2025