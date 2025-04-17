BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
📚 If They Ban It—You Better Read It
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
5 months ago

Anytime a book gets banned, buried, or quietly erased from history, that’s your cue to run, not walk, and go read it. Why? Because the people who run this planet have read it—and they’re using the knowledge inside to control everyone else.


From Confessions of an Economic Hitman to ancient texts stripped from religious doctrine, we’ve been kept in the dark by design. It’s all part of the game—one you were never meant to know existed. The fewer books you’re “allowed” to read, the easier it is to keep you asleep.


History proves it:

👁️ Central banking opponents = assassinated

📖 Knowledge = power, and they don’t want you holding it


💬 Get the link to Confessions of an Economic Hitman—a must-read that blows the lid off how the world really works. Visit our website to find more resources and recommended reading at https://www.michaelsgibson.com/business-mindsetresources.


#BannedBooks #HiddenKnowledge #EconomicHitman #ReadTheTruth #AwakenedMinds #PowerOfBooks #TruthSeeker #MichaelGibsonAlliance #ControlTheNarrative #ExposeTheSystem


